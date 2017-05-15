Search continues for man presumed missing in Lake Erie

Authorities released the identity of the man that was reported missing in Lake Erie on Sunday morning.

The Cleveland Fire Department and the US Coast Guard resumed their search Monday morning for 57-year-old Tod Nierodzik.

The man was reported missing Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m. from the Lakeside Yacht Club.

Witnesses told police that Nierodzik lives on a boat and was last seen early Sunday morning at 1:30 a.m.

Search and rescue crews searched for Nierodzik for six hours on Sunday, but they did not locate him.

Officials are not suspecting foul play.

