Do products that claim to extend the life of produce actually work?

Families are throwing away $125 in unused groceries a month and there are countless consumer products that claim to extend the life of produce -- but do they work?

We put VeggieZips, the Blu Apple, Food Huggers, Cover Blubber, Joie and Rubbermaid's Freshworks to the test with some of the fruits and veggies most often thrown out.

They retail anywhere from $8 to $15 for one unit or a set.

We left them in a climate controlled walk in cooler at Green City Growers. After two weeks the head of crisp lettuce left in Veggie Zips was in good shape. We examined the produce with Vice President of Sales at Green City Growers, Jeremy Lisy.

"Those inside leaves still have a nice crunch to it," he said.

Rubbermaid's Freshworks containers did an even better job on the butter lettuce. It passed Lisy's crunch test and there was no loss.

The strawberries preserved with the Bluapple still looked and smelled good, and they passed our taste test.

"I've never seen strawberries last this long," Lisy said.

The strawberries in the Veggie Zips were in worse condition. And the ones left in the store bought container were inedible.

What about pricey avocados? The Bluapple kept it from over-ripening for two weeks.

The Food Hugger and cover blubber didn't prevent it from browning, but inside there was only about a 10 percent loss. And at a dollar or more a piece, with the prices expected to double, that's significant savings.

The cucumber we cut and put into a Food Hugger was a little dehydrated but in great shape. The one in VeggieZips had a little discoloration, but still usable.



The green peppers had no slimy edges. The one in the cover blubber preserved it best, leaving it still crispy and fresh tasting. It was still edible two weeks later in VeggieZips too.

The tomato in the Joie container was starting to grow mold. And the Food Hugger slipped off when the tomato gave off moisture. But the one in the VeggieZips was in the best shape.

"That's very impressive that you get two weeks out of a cut tomato," Lisy said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.