Cavs teaming up with Goodyear next season, sources say - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James (Source: AP Images Ezra Shaw) LeBron James (Source: AP Images Ezra Shaw)

Sources say starting next season the Cleveland Cavaliers will wear Goodyear's wing-foot logo on their jerseys. 

The NBA champions are expected to make the announcement  at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The team are also expected to announce a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Akron-based tire manufacturer.

The agreement will give Goodyear tremendous exposure because the Cavs are one of the league's most televised teams. There's also an obvious local tie in as four-time MVP LeBron James is from Akron.

