Cavs teaming up with Goodyear next season, sources say

Sources say starting next season the Cleveland Cavaliers will wear Goodyear's wing-foot logo on their jerseys.

The NBA champions are expected to make the announcement at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The team are also expected to announce a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Akron-based tire manufacturer.

The agreement will give Goodyear tremendous exposure because the Cavs are one of the league's most televised teams. There's also an obvious local tie in as four-time MVP LeBron James is from Akron.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.