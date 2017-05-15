J.R. and Shirley Smith deliver Mother's Day flowers to NICU babies

Mr. and Mrs. Smith bought and delivered flowers to all the mothers of premature babies at Cleveland Clinic's Naval Intensive Care Unit on Mother's Day.

A post shared by Kota Bear (@_mykotabear) on May 14, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

J.R.'s wife, Shirley, runs the website My Kota Bear, which was named after the couple's premature baby Dakota. Their daughter was born five months early, and has been under intense hospital care since her birth.

Shirley credits J.R. with the idea of getting all of the mothers in the Cleveland Clinic NICU flowers to help celebrate Mother's Day. Shirley said, "It was super special and we both enjoyed it."

They even dressed Dakota up in a tutu onesie and she took a nap on J.R.'s chest.

