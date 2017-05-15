Akron fire: Relative believes 7 from home are 'all gone'

An 18-year-old relative of the assumed victims of a fatal fire in Akron said reality hasn't hit her yet that her five siblings, her mother and her mother's boyfriend may all be dead.

The fire was reported around 2:45 a.m. at a home located in the 600 block of Fultz Street. A resident on Fultz Street called 911 to report the fire. Officials in Akron have not yet identified victims of the fire and said there is one confirmed fatality.

The woman, who now lives in Sandusky and works at Cedar Point, believes they are “all gone." She said she has siblings that are 14, 6, 5, 2 and 1.

She said there was also a dog and cat inside the home.

Auditor's records list Angela Boggs and Dennis Huggins as the homeowners. Neighbors told officials that there are multiple family members that live inside the house.

According to Lieutenant Sierjie Lash with the Akron Fire Department, firefighters arrived to an intense, fully-involved house fire. The home was structurally unsafe, so crews were not able to completely enter the home to investigate.

A neighboring house was also damaged by the heat from the flames.

