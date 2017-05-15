Families gather to support immigrants up for deportation

Several organizations and local supporters gathered Monday to back immigrants and their families who may be facing deportation.

HOLA Ohio, a grassroots Latino group, organized a prayer service Monday morning at Cleveland's St. Casimir Church to express the need to halt deportations and keep immigrants in the communities because of their contributions.

"Immigrants are a solution, not a problem," said Veronica Dahlberg, executive director of HOLA Ohio. "We urgently need Ohio's elected leaders to step up and help these families. In doing so, they will be helping our cities and towns, our economy."

At least 35 northeast Ohio families are expected to be impacted by the next wave of deportations, according to HOLA Ohio.

