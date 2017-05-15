Akron mayor respond to Monday's deadly fire

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan responded to Monday morning's deadly house fire.

Firefighters and neighbors say multiple people died in the fire.

Akron fire: Relative believes 7 from home are 'all gone'

Crews responded around 3 a.m. but the house at 693 Fultz Street was fully engulfed. So far, the cause of the blaze is not known.

Arson investigators and the State Fire Marshal's Office were among the officials reported at the scene.

The fire Monday occurred just down the block from a home where a man and a woman died in an April 2016 fire investigated as a possible arson.

Mayor Horrigan's statement on Fultz Street house fire:

Early this morning the Akron Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Fultz Street. The Fire Department acted quickly to extinguish the flames, but were unable to immediately access the upper level of the structure due to significant, internal structural damage. Tragically, multiple lives were lost in the fire. The Fire Department is on scene for ongoing recovery, investigation, and safety efforts.

"My family, the Akron Fire Department, and the entire Akron community, are profoundly saddened by this devastating incident and this tragic loss of life. My deepest sympathies and prayers are with the family and loved ones of those who perished, and we pray for strength and healing in the difficult days to come. We will see to it that the victims' families are supported in this time of great sorrow and need.

I thank the Akron Fire Department for their bravery in quickly responding to this scene in the early hours of the morning. I offer my full support and confidence as the professionals work to investigate the cause of this fire." - Mayor Daniel Horrigan

