Police searching wooded area in Brooklyn for missing Lakewood mom (video)

Investigators have now narrowed their search for a missing Lakewood mother to a wooded area in Brooklyn.

Police have been looking for Roaa S Al Dhannoon since Oct. 16, 2016.

Brooklyn police and the FBI are currently searching in an area, along a ravine, south of Memphis and east of Tiedeman.

Late last year, Lakewood police and the FBI announced a reward for anyone who finds Al Dhannoon, or for information that helps locate her.

According to Lakewood police Chief Tim Malley, Al Dhannoon's ex-husband, Fahad Mohammed Saeed, visited her the morning before she disappeared .

He was charged with violation of a protection order on Oct. 28, 2016 after investigators found out he had contact with her and their 3-year-old son.

Saeed is out on bond, and has not been charged with anything in connection to her disappearance.

MORE ON CLEVELAND 19

Police: No cellphone contact with missing Lakewood mother, no debit card use

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.