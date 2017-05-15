Police searching for man wanted for raping a child

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Kayouinderne Hicks.

Hicks is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cleveland Police Department for rape.

On September 16, 2015 a warrant was issued for Hicks for rape, with the victim of his offense being a child under the age of 6.

Hicks, 29, is 5’08” and weighs 225 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Hicks is believed to be hiding in the Cleveland area, he has ties to both the east and west sides.

If you have any information in reference to Kayouinderne Hicks, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

