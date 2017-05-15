Beachwood police search for driver who fled after hitting baby in stroller

Beachwood police say a woman was pushing a baby in a stroller Saturday evening near Cedar and Richmond. They say a driver struck the baby and fled the scene.

It happened around 5:30 p.m.

Police said a witness followed the driver. They say the driver then struck the witnesses car and fled.

Authorities are looking for Robert Rosson, 28.

The car involved is a blue 2000 Chevy pick-up with Ohio plate HCW 1777.

