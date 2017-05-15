Suspect who crashed into baby stroller turns himself in to police

Beachwood police say the 28-year-old driver who hit a stroller Saturday evening turned himself in to police on Tuesday morning.

Officers say Robert Rosson of Mayfield Heights crashed into a stroller being pushed by a woman in the crosswalk of the Cedar and Richmond intersection.

The woman was not injured and the baby only had a few scratches.

A witness tried to follow Rosson after the accident, but police say Rosson also struck the witnesses's car and fled the scene.

Rosson is charged with two counts of hit skip and driving under suspension.

