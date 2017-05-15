Police investigate pair of weekend carjackings in Cleveland

Two Cleveland women were carjacked in separate incidents this past weekend.

One was near East 105th and Superior. The other was near East 147th and Milverton.

"I start screaming because I was talking on the phone," said Ada Martin. "I went to put the key back in the ignition. He said, 'No, no, no. I don't want to have to kill you, and I will.'"

Martin is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had just gotten home from church.

"I opened my door, this guy comes in front of my truck from next door behind the bushes," she said.

She tried to get the keys back in her 2011 silver Buick Enclave, but the man pulled her out of the SUV.

"He showed me the gun," she said.

Martin had been on the phone with her daughter, but dropped the phone when the man walked up. The daughter called 911 and rushed to her mother's house.

Martin said the carjacker wasn't working alone, that he followed another car that was parked just down the street.

"I've been a pillar in this neighborhood for more than 42 years," she said. "I don't understand how he could do this."

Aside from a bump on her head, Martin is physically OK. Her vehicle has not been recovered.

The other woman, 97-year-old Ellen Davis, was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police have recovered her car.

Officers don't know if the two carjackings are related.

