New city councilor to represent east side Ward 6 neighborhoods

Cleveland City Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell has been replaced by Blaine Griffin, director of the city's Community Relations Board, to represent Ward 6.

The ward encompasses the East Side neighborhoods of Fairfax, Larchmere, Little Italy, Woodland Hills, Buckeye-Shaker and parts of University Circle, North Broadway, Slavic Village and Union-Miles.

"Cleveland City Council's selection of Blaine Griffin to represent Ward 6 is a good choice," said Mayor Frank Jackson. "Blaine has served the residents of Cleveland, including those in Ward 6, for many years and in many capacities. Through his job as Executive Director of the Community Relations Board he has met many challenges for the City and because of his hard work and dedication he was able to produce a positive outcome. He will carry on the same tradition of quality representation and service for the people of Ward 6."

Griffin, 46, headed the community relations board for about 11 years.

"I am honored to be Councilwoman Mitchell's successor in Ward 6," said Griffin, who ran unsuccessfully for the seat back in 2001 against former Councilwoman Pat Britt who is now Clerk of Council. "I look forward to serving the residents of Ward 6 and of the entire city. My community activism and public administrative work have well prepared me for a seat in our legislative body."

Prior to working for City Hall, Griffin worked with the Cuyahoga Department of Justice Affairs.

Mitchell announced her retirement after holding the seat for nine years.

"Councilwoman Mitchell has been a dedicated and effective public servant her entire adult life," said City Council President Kevin Kelley. "She will surely be missed here at City Hall."

