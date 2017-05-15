Cavs, Celtics to face off Wednesday in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

Kyrie Irving dribbling in a game against the Celtics earlier this season (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Boston Celtics in the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards in Monday's Game 7 to advance.

The Celtics will have home court advantage in the ECF. Game 1 is slated to tip in Boston at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Cavs have not played basketball since May 7, after sweeping the Toronto Raptors.

Here are some notes how the Cavs played Washington and Boston this season:

Cleveland was 2-1 vs. Washington this year

Cleveland was 3-1 vs. Boston this year

LeBron James averaged 27 points and nine rebounds a game this season vs. the Wizards

James shot 54 percent from the field against Washington

James averaged 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists a game vs. the Celtics

James shot 54 percent from the field against Boston

Kyrie Irving averaged 25 points a game vs. Washington this year

Irving shot 39 percent from the field vs. the Wizards

Irving averaged 25 points a game vs. Boston this year

Irving shot 53 percent from the field against the Celtics this season

As a team the Cavs shot 48 percent from the field against the Wizards

As a team the Cavs shot 47 percent from the field against the Celtics

