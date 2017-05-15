Caretaker accused of dancing provocatively on 100-year-old man offered plea deal, attorney says

The caretaker accused of dancing provocatively on a 100-year-old man with dementia has been offered a plea deal, according to her attorney.

Police say a caretaker was filmed performing a sexually provocative dance on the man at a Sandusky assisted living home and charged with gross sexual imposition, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reported that Brittany Fultz, 26, of Marblehead, danced in front of and on the man in December, then showed her breasts and buttocks.

Police said another caretaker recording Fultz and later showed a supervisor, who reported it to police in February.

This week, Fultz's lawyer said she was offered a plea deal at a Monday court hearing. The attorney said Fultz wants to resolve things without taking the man through the trial process.

The attorney says she's considering options and needs time to make a decision.

The AP reported in February she no longer works at the facility.

