Finally! Cavs to face Celtics in ECF, schedule released

The Eastern Conference Finals are now set, and the No. 2 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing the No. 1 Boston Celtics in the next round.

While the Celtics took their last series to seven games, the Cavs have been resting and waiting since May 7 because of their historic first and second round sweeps. By the time the Eastern Conference Championship starts, the Cavs will have had 10 days off since they last played.

Since the Celtics were the best team in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, the series will start in Boston.

Game 1 - In Boston, Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 2 - In Boston, Friday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 3 - In Cleveland, Sunday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 4 - In Cleveland, Tuesday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 5 - In Boston, Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. (Games 5 through 7 if necessary)

Game 6 - In Cleveland, Saturday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 7 - In Boston, Monday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m.

The Cavs have three wins and one loss against the Celtics during the regular season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.