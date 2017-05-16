Volunteers take over Hiram House Camp as part of Global Community Day

GE employees are packing their bags for a day of community service as part of the 19th Annual Global Community Day.

Hundreds of employees will be making various upgrades and completing projects at the Boys and Girls Club in Cleveland, Hiram House Camp in Moreland Hills and Camp Cheerful in Strongsville.

"It's just a great feeling being able to give back to the community," said Bob Brassell, a GE employee who leads the project at Hiram House Camp. "A lot of time the teams comprised on the projects here are people who don't normally work together, so they get a chance to interact. And we get a chance to interact with great people at the camp here as well."

Tuesday, volunteers will be putting the finishing touches on the camp's newly built reading cabin. Workers will be installing flooring and lighting that will be powered by solar panels.

"It's off in the woods a little bit (and) it's off grid, so what we're trying to do Is provide a little light so they can get in there during twilight and evening hours to read or just sit back and relax," Brassell said.

Volunteers are also installing LED lighting in the camp's maintenance shop. It will be 50 percent brighter and will use 25 percent of the power of the old setup. Other projects on the campground include building picnic tables and benches.

Donations and volunteers help reduce project costs for the camp which was founded in 1896. It's the oldest in Ohio and one of the oldest in the U.S. The cost savings free up dollars to give more children an opportunity to experience camping and outdoors sciences.

