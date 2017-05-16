Surviving family member sets up GoFundMe for 7 victims killed in Akron fire

Family, friends, and the rest of the community are mourning for the Akron family that was killed in a devastating house fire Monday morning.

The Summit County Medical Examiner has not officially identified the seven victims that died in the fire, but 18-year-old Brittany Boggs said the victims are her mother, her mother's boyfriend, and her younger siblings.

Brittany, the surviving family member, set up a GoFundMe page to help with her family's funeral expenses. She said, "I lost everything and everyone I had."

The State Fire Marshal and fire investigators have not confirmed a cause of the fire, but Brittany said that investigators told her that arson is suspected.

According to Lt. Sierjie Lash with the Akron Fire Department, firefighters arrived to an intense, fully-involved house fire just before 3 a.m. Monday. The home was structurally unsafe, so crews were not able to immediately enter the home to investigate.

"There was fire coming out of every window, out of the roof, and every other area you can imagine," said Fire Chief Clarence Turner. "It's always a very difficult thing to try to get people out if you know where the people are."

A growing memorial of balloons was started at the scene of the tragic incident.

Monday's fire ties the deadliest fire in the city's history.

