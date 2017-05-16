City leaders to hand out free smoke detectors after tragic fatal fire in Akron

Following Monday's devastating house fire that killed seven people, officials in Akron will hand out free smoke detectors to residents at two upcoming events.

The free smoke detectors will be available at a town hall meeting Tuesday night at the Innes Community Learning Center, located at 1999 East Avenue. Mayor Dan Horrigan will be on hand to distribute the smoke detectors starting at 6 p.m.

They will also be handed out Thursday night at the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corp. at 550 South Arlington Street at 6 p.m.

Fire investigators said they could not tell if the house that burned on Monday morning had working smoke detectors because of the severity of the blaze.

