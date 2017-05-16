Tribe wins with Matthew McConaughey as newest fan

The Cleveland Indians put on a show for Matthew McConaughey with a win against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night.

Matthew McConaughey in the crowd tonight?



Alright, alright, alright. pic.twitter.com/2pJbb0p02t — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 16, 2017

McConaughey was not hard to spot. He wore a baseball cap with "alright" on it, similar to his signature phrase from the film "Dazed and Confused."

The Oscar winner brought along his children to Monday night's game. He gave a young Indians fan an autograph while his kids were decked out in Cleveland gear.

He's been spotted all around northeast Ohio recently while he films for the movie "White Boy Rick." He took his family zip-lining in Rockbridge, bowling in Lakewood, meeting with Lorain County Sheriff's deputies, and more.

