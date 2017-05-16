Akron police: Estranged husband previously convicted of arson talking to police

Akron police say Patrick Boggs, the estranged husband of Angela Boggs, was interviewed by the Akron Police Department, but he is not considered a person of interest at this time in connection to the fatal fire. Monday morning's blaze killed Angela, Dennis Huggins, and five kids according to Brittany Boggs, the victims' family member.

Lt. Rick Edwards said Boggs has not been charged with anything related to the fire at this time, but he is currently being held in a Portage County jail for an unrelated parole violation.

Boggs has served previous jail time. In 2001, he was convicted of aggravated arson for throwing kerosene on Angela Boggs. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison, and was released in July 2013. After his prison release, Boggs was ordered to be on probation for five years. He has a court appearance on May 24 on a possession of marijuana charge.

The cause of Monday's fire remains under investigation, but a family member to the seven victims was told by fire investigators that arson is suspected.

