9-year-old Ohio boy's cocaine death investigated as homicide

Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old Ohio boy as a possible homicide after tests showed the cause was acute cocaine toxicity.

Marcus Lee Jr. died on Dec. 26 after being rushed to a hospital by ambulance from his mother's home in Youngstown.

Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik says the boy apparently ingested cocaine, which was found in his stomach. No cocaine was found at the home when police were contacted after the child died.

The child’s mother and her boyfriend have already spoken to police about Lee’s death.

Prosecutors will decide whether a grand jury should consider possible criminal charges over the boy's death.

