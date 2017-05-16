Akron fire officials: Bodies found huddled together near second floor window

Many of the seven bodies found after a fatal fire on Fultz Street were huddled together near a window on the second floor, according to the Akron Fire Department.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's office said all of the bodies were found on the second floor.

Authorities have not officially identified any of the victims yet, but 18-year-old Brittany Boggs said the victims are her mother, Angela Boggs, her mother’s boyfriend Dennis Huggins, and her siblings: 14-year-old Jared, 6-year-old Daisia, 5-year-old Kyle, 2-year-old Alivia, and 1-year-old Cameron. Auditor's records list Angela Boggs and Dennis Huggins as the homeowners.

Brittany has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses.

"I lost everything and everyone I had," she said.

Autopsies about being conducted today and the examiner's office is doing dental record testing for several of the bodies. Dental records are not available for all of the victims because of their young age.

This fire ties for the most deadly fire in Akron's history with seven fatalities, according to Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker. A growing memorial of balloons was started at the scene of the incident.

Different angles of the house & items I found walking around the home. So sad @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Y0pLzCJA2N — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) May 16, 2017

"My brothers and sisters were everything to me," she said Brittany, who lives with her grandmother in Sandusky. "Even though they annoyed me, they kept me going. Me and my mom were dysfunctional, but I still loved her. We had a typical mother-daughter relationship. I thought I was right even when I was wrong."

She said she moved out three months ago because her mother's boyfriend kicked her out.

She said investigators told her they suspect arson.

Patrick Boggs, the estranged husband of Angela Boggs, was interviewed by the Akron Police Department, but he is not considered a person of interest at this time in connection to the fatal fire, authorities said.

Akron Lt. Rick Edwards said Boggs has not been charged with anything related to the fire at this time, but he is currently being held in a Portage County jail for an unrelated parole violation.

Boggs has served previous jail time. In 2001 he was convicted of aggravated arson for throwing kerosene on Angela Boggs. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and was released in July 2013. After his prison release, Boggs was ordered to be on probation for five years. He has a court appearance on May 24 on a possession of marijuana charge.

