Ohio State Highway Patrol seizes more than $1 million in drugs during traffic stop

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a man following a traffic stop and confiscated more that $1 million worth of drugs in Summit County.

On May 8, troopers pulled over 30-year-old Pierce J. Roberts, of Ottaway Hills, for a marked lanes violation along the Ohio Turnpike near the Brecksville Road interchange. A drug-sniffing canine indicated that there may be something criminal in the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and hauled in 71 pounds of marijuana, 26 pounds of hashish, and 8 pounds of hash oil from Roberts' vehicle. The drugs are valued at approximately $1.06 million.

Roberts was booked in the Summit County Jail on felony charges of trafficking marijuana and hash. He could face up to 48 years in prison if convicted.

