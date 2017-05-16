2017 NBA Conference Finals: How the cities of Cleveland and Boston compare

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are the three-point road favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics Wednesday, but how do the two cities compare?
The Cavs play the Celtcis in Game 1 at 8:30 p.m. on TNT.
Game 1 of the #NBA Eastern Conference Finals set for Wednesday.— VegasInsider.com (@TwitVI) May 16, 2017
Opening Odds - #Cavaliers -3 at #Celtics, Total 219
Cleveland is also the favorite to win the series. The Cavs are at -465 with the Celtics at +361 to reach the NBA Finals, according to Vegas Insider.
#LeBron and #Cavaliers open as heavy series favorites (-465) over the #Celtics (+361) in East Finals despite not having homecourt. #NBA— VegasInsider.com (@TwitVI) May 16, 2017
(202 games)
(34 games)
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Deadly early morning fire in Akron.More >>
Deadly early morning fire in Akron.More >>
In the past college majors could easily match jobs to their majors, today that's not as easy.More >>
In the past college majors could easily match jobs to their majors, today that's not as easy.More >>
2017 edition of Miss USA pageant kicks off in Las Vegas.More >>
2017 edition of Miss USA pageant kicks off in Las Vegas.More >>
Search and rescue crews will resume their search Monday morning for a man believed to be missing either in Lake Erie or in the surrounding area.More >>
Search and rescue crews will resume their search Monday morning for a man believed to be missing either in Lake Erie or in the surrounding area.More >>
National Pet Week is ending with an alert from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. The AG is warning consumers to beware of online puppy scams, where sellers take money for puppies they never deliver.More >>
National Pet Week is ending with an alert from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. The AG is warning consumers to beware of online puppy scams, where sellers take money for puppies they never deliver.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>