2017 NBA Conference Finals: How the cities of Cleveland and Boston compare

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are the three-point road favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics Wednesday, but how do the two cities compare?

The Cavs play the Celtcis in Game 1 at 8:30 p.m. on TNT

Cleveland is also the favorite to win the series. The Cavs are at -465 with the Celtics at +361 to reach the NBA Finals, according to Vegas Insider

Population: 

  • Cleveland: 389,521
  • Boston: 655,884

Sports bars:

Places to get pierogi:

  • Cleveland: 28 restaurants
  • Boston: 7 restaurants

Temperature: 

  • Cleveland: Average high 69 degrees, low 48 degrees
  • Boston: Average high 67 degrees, low 50 degrees

Number of NBA Finals won after being down 1-3 in a series:

  • Cleveland: 1
  • Boston: 0

Top selling jerseys this season:

  • Cleveland: LeBron James (No. 2); Kyrie Irving (No. 5)
  • Boston: Isaiah Thomas (No. 14) 

Merchandise sales: 

  • Cleveland: No. 2
  • Boston: No. 8

All-time regular season record:

(202 games)

  • Cleveland: 78 wins against Celtics
  • Boston: 124 wins against Cavs

All-time playoff record:

(34 games)

  • Cleveland: 16 wins against Celtics
  • Boston: 18 wins against Cavaliers

