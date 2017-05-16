2017 NBA Conference Finals: How the cities of Cleveland and Boston compare

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are the three-point road favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics Wednesday, but how do the two cities compare?

The Cavs play the Celtcis in Game 1 at 8:30 p.m. on TNT.

Game 1 of the #NBA Eastern Conference Finals set for Wednesday.

Opening Odds - #Cavaliers -3 at #Celtics, Total 219 — VegasInsider.com (@TwitVI) May 16, 2017

Cleveland is also the favorite to win the series. The Cavs are at -465 with the Celtics at +361 to reach the NBA Finals, according to Vegas Insider.

#LeBron and #Cavaliers open as heavy series favorites (-465) over the #Celtics (+361) in East Finals despite not having homecourt. #NBA — VegasInsider.com (@TwitVI) May 16, 2017

Population:

Cleveland: 389,521

Boston: 655,884

Sports bars:

Cleveland: 490 places to catch a game at a bar, according to Yelp!

Boston: 808

Places to get pierogi:

Cleveland: 28 restaurants

Boston: 7 restaurants

Temperature:

Cleveland: Average high 69 degrees, low 48 degrees

Boston: Average high 67 degrees, low 50 degrees

Number of NBA Finals won after being down 1-3 in a series:

Cleveland: 1

Boston: 0

Top selling jerseys this season:

Cleveland: LeBron James (No. 2); Kyrie Irving (No. 5)

Boston: Isaiah Thomas (No. 14)

Merchandise sales:

Cleveland: No. 2

Boston: No. 8

All-time regular season record:

(202 games)

Cleveland: 78 wins against Celtics

Boston: 124 wins against Cavs

All-time playoff record:

(34 games)

Cleveland: 16 wins against Celtics

Boston: 18 wins against Cavaliers

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.