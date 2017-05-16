Three men arrested for 2003 murder of Huron County man

Three men have been arrested and indicted on charges connected to the 2003 murder of a Huron County man.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the three suspects are facing murder charges in connection with the May 2003 fatal shooting of Michael Sheppard, who was last seen 14 years ago.

A Huron County grand jury indicted 44-year-old Scott Hall of Clyde, 34-year-old Adam White of Sandusky, and 35-year-old Joshua Samm of Titusville, Fla., each on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated robbery.

The Attorney General's Office says the three suspects shot Sheppard during a drug-related dispute.

Despite a 14-year search from various local law enforcement agencies, Sheppard's body has not been found.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.