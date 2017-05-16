Lilly, an energetic dog who kisses, needs a Furever home: Cleveland APL Pet of the Week

Lilly is a 4-year-old Pit Bull mix available for adoption at the Cleveland Animal Protect League. (Source: Cleveland APL)

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has teamed up with Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog every Tuesday.

Lilly is a 4-year-old terrier, American Pit Bull mix. She is available for adoption for $125.

She was given up because she has a lot of energy that was just too much for her owners to manage with a new baby. She was good with the baby, though, the APL said. She’s actually great with everyone she meets — she’s an enthusiastic greeter and will kiss anyone who gets close enough to let her, the organization said.

A list of adoptable pets at the Cleveland APL is always available to view on the organization's website.

Location

1729 Willey Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Hours

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Last week's dog, Mister Jones, is still available for adoption.

