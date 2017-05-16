Teen shot at Cleveland gas station Tuesday afternoon

A teen was shot at a gas station around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police said a 16-year-old male was shot at a gas station around 1:30 p.m. today.

Officers responded to the Shell Gas Station at East 30th Street and Carnegie Avenue. No arrests have been made, authorities said.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with one gunshot wound to his side.

