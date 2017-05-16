9 ducklings rescued from Stow sewer (photos)

Stow police officers and some citizens helped with the rescue efforts. (Source: City of Stow)

Nine ducklings were rescued from a sewer in Stow. (Source: City of Stow)

Nine ducklings are waddling around Stow again after being rescued from a sewer grate.

Stow Dispatch received a call that a mother duck walked across a sewer grate and all the ducklings followed behind her and fell in at the corner of Graham Road and State Route 91 near Stow City Hall.

Officers Rob Frisina and Justin Smith joined a couple of concerned citizens that noticed the stuck group in the sewer. Officers were able to remove the grates and rescue the ducklings with some nets.

The hen mallard was pacing around during the rescue, officers said, like any worried mother would. The duck family was released in the pond near city hall.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.