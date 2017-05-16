After 10 days of rest, LeBron James says the Cavs are ready for the Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had plenty of time to prepare for their opponent, in fact they'll have had 10 days of rest before they hit the hardwood in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics.

The Cavs will open up the series on the road, in Boston Wednesday night at TD Garden as they begin their quest to make a return trip to the NBA Finals.

While talking to the media Wednesday, LeBron James said he and his teammates have been focused on this series since they wrapped up Round 2 against the Raptors.

"We've been focused this whole week. We got a couple days off, Monday and Tuesday, since we clinched versus Toronto but since then we've been putting in work, mentally and physically," said LeBron James. "It's going to be very challenging for us, but it should be it's the postseason."

James also said starting on the road is no difference than starting at home.

"It doesn't matter, it's the playoffs. It doesn't matter, starting at home or on the road you should be focused and if your not you should't be part of the playoffs anyway," James added. "We're playing against a worthy opponent and we look forward to the challenge."

Coach Lue: it's different because we're starting on the road. We have to bring our own energy. We'll be fine. #DefendtheLand pic.twitter.com/u19hzeerch — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 16, 2017

Eastern Conference Finals

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (2) Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1 – Wed. May 17, Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2 – Fri. May 19, Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Sun. May 21, Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4 – Tue. May 23, Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5 *– Thu. May 25, Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 6 * – Sat. May 27, Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 7 *– Mon. May 29, Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.,TNT

