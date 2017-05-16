Cleveland police: No leads in case of man found dead wearing only his socks

There were at least 136 murders in the city of Cleveland in 2016. Many of them have turned into cold cases.

One mother is turning up the heat to help find whoever killed her son in cold blood.

"When he said they found Laron, I went ballistic," said Sheryl Ashford.

She said she got a sick feeling in the pit of her stomach when she heard the news. It went straight to her heart and broke it.

"It has been sleepless nights for me, constant worrying and thinking what could have happened," she said. "Why did it happen -- and who did it?"

Two days after Mother's Day 2017 and Ashford still has the same questions she had that day in August 2016 when she learned her 33-year-old son was founded murdered.

"Clarence Laron Ashford Scott would have turned 34 next week. His body was found here on Danbury. He had been shot in the head, his body lying here with nothing but his socks on," Ashford said.

Ashford said not knowing why someone murdered her son is killing her.

Cleveland 19 News suggested she contact a well-known community advocate, Yvonne Pointer, for help coping. Pointer's daughter Glory was raped and killed and it took more than 20 years for her killer to be caught. Hopefully, Ashford will not have to wait that long.

"I don't even know where my son's things are. I don't know anything. Somebody has to have something of his. Somebody knows something and this is the only way I'm going to be able to get something that is going to jog the situation," Ashford said. "I appreciate Channel 19 for allowing me to be here to do this."

Cleveland police said the case is still open, but they have no leads.

