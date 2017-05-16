Cleveland councilman wants apology from mayor for dirt bike 'pimpin'' comment

During a press conference about enhancing penalties for dirt bike riders, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson also said Councilman Zack Reed, who opposes Jackson's more than $2 million dirt bike track, is "pimpin' this situation" for the election. Now Reed said he wants an apology from his fellow mayoral candidate.

Jackson, who efforted the dirt bike track, said legislation for enhancing penalties could be introduced as early as next Monday night’s Cleveland City Council meeting.

Reed has opposed the mayor's million dollar dirt bike track since its infancy.

"A track, I can almost guarantee you, no one in this room is going to go to. Nobody," Reed previously said.

During Monday night's council meeting, Reed called for public hearings on the issue and a dirt bike track who’s funding has already been approved by council.

When Chief Investigator Carl Monday asked Jackson today if he thought Reed was exploiting the issue, this was his response:

“There are pimps in every world, yes," Jackson said. "[Reed] is pimpin' this situation. That's right. He's exploiting it -- not for the general concern about their well being ... the citizen's well being ... or police officer's well being. He's exploiting it for the purpose of his own political interests."

Reed said he's offended by the mayor's choice of words. He said the language from the above quote is offensive to women. Reed said he would like an apology.

Mayoral candidate Jeff Johnson also tweeted his displeasure with the mayor's word choice.

Pimp -a person who solicits customers for a prostitute, usually in return for a share of the earnings; pander; procurer. A despicable person — Jeff Johnson (@VoteJeffJohnson) May 16, 2017

Mayor Jackson has lost his way. He called @zachreed12 a pimp. A derogatory term that offends me. He disrespects us who disagree w/dirt bikes pic.twitter.com/sncSnFelAh — Jeff Johnson (@VoteJeffJohnson) May 16, 2017

Mayor Jackson, we who challenge you as elected leaders are not pimps for publicly challenging you to show leadership on dirt bike problem. pic.twitter.com/TL1PuGVaDg — Jeff Johnson (@VoteJeffJohnson) May 16, 2017

