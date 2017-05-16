Man taken into custody after Cleveland SWAT

Authorities responded to a SWAT situation Tuesday in Cleveland.

Police said a man with a gun was barricaded on Larchmere Boulevard, west of the Shaker Boulevard/Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive intersection, around 5 p.m.

The man was threatening to shoot officers, according to authorities.

He was taken into custody without incident around 7 p.m. and taken by emergency medical personnel for a psychological evaluation.

