Estranged husband of Akron fire victim jailed on unrelated charge

The estranged husband of the mother killed in Monday morning's fatal Akron house fire is in the Portage County Jail for an unrelated charge.

Patrick Boggs has a long criminal history, most notably he was convicted of multiple counts of aggravated arson and domestic violence against his wife Angela Boggs, stemming from an incident in 2001.

He served more than 12 years in prison, was released in 2013, and was placed on parole for five years.

Since his release, Boggs has been charged twice with possession of marijuana or marijuana instruments.

He has not been charged with anything in connection with the fire that killed his estranged wife Angela Boggs, her boyfriend, and five children.

He is currently in the Portage County Jail for a parole violation. He is scheduled to be in court next week in relation to a possession of marijuana charge from February.

The cause of Monday's fire has not been determined.

Akron fire officials: Bodies found huddled together near second floor window

At this point, police say Boggs is not a person of interest when it comes to this week's fire.

