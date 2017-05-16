Son in custody after woman, 76, fatally stabbed in Akron - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

A 76-year-old Akron woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday.

Police said she was stabbed in the chest on Crystal Street. She later passed away at Akron City Hospital.

Authorities say her son is in custody.

