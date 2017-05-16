Sketch released after Avon Lake home invasion

There is now a clue in an Avon Lake home break-in from this past week.

Police recently released a sketch of the offender.

They say the man tried to get into a house on Hermann.

The homeowner said the criminal kicked in the door leading from the garage into the house.

The offender took off after a scuffle.

