Sketch released after Avon Lake home invasion

AVON LAKE, OH (WOIO) -

There is now a clue in an Avon Lake home break-in from this past week.

Police recently released a sketch of the offender.

They say the man tried to get into a house on Hermann.

The homeowner said the criminal kicked in the door leading from the garage into the house.

The offender took off after a scuffle.

