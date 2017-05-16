Families take advantage of summer-like weather in NE Ohio

Sitting outside in a short sleeve shirt, shoveling chocolate ice cream in her face, Quinn, 2, has the right idea on a summer-like Tuesday.

"We're excited to be out and get some fresh air and play outside," said Quinn's mom, Jennifer Reynolds.

The mother said Tuesday was the first day her family had been able to enjoy the weather this spring. They decided to stop for Mitchell's Ice Cream.

"It's amazing. It's like the best place in Avon," Reynolds said.

While some people ate ice cream, others, like the Birchlers, headed to West Pines Driving Range.

"We really haven't done this much this year, so might as well get out on the range before we hit the course," said golfer Lawrence Birchler.

Golfer Mike Birchler said it was just about perfect out.

"The breeze is nice. It's 90 degrees, blue skies, it's great," he said.

Pettiti Garden Center store manager Mark Hopka said warm temperatures make it the right time to plant.

"Any concern about planting some of the tender annuals or vegetables is kind of out the window. It's a great time to plant right now," Hopka said.

Hopka said most people plant in May. On a good day, they get a couple thousand customers at the garden center, buying things like flowers or fertilizer.

Meanwhile, back at Mitchell's, the staff is also staying busy. Workers said as the temperatures get hotter, the lines grow longer and longer.

"If you think of summer, you think of ice cream. What else would you rather have?" said Mitchell's Ice Cream worker Savannah Christensen.

