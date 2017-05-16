How much caffeine is too much caffeine?

A 16-year-old high school student from South Carolina died last month after overdosing on caffeine.

Davis Cripe drank a McDonald's Latte, a Diet Mountain Dew and an energy drink, all within two hours.

“I stand before you as a broken-hearted father, and hope that something good can come from this,” said the teen's father, Sean, during a press conference.

Cleveland 19 went to the experts to find out how much caffeine is too much.

Doctors say that it depends on a lot of factors, from your height and weight, to your tolerance and the amount of time you consume it in.

If you're a coffee drinker, it would take 50 to 100 cups a day to kill you. But energy drinks can be much more powerful.

About 90 percent of Americans consume caffeine every day.

It has some health benefits, but it can be dangerous in large amounts -- especially for children and teens.

Three years ago in Lagrange, Ohio, 18-year-old Logan Stiner died after consuming powder caffeine that was equivalent to 20 cups of coffee. His family helped pass a law to get it banned in our state.

The Cleveland Clinic says daily doses of up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day should be harmless.

So how much caffeine can actually kill you?

Dr. Justin Smith with Rocky River Urgent Care tells us it differs per person.

“You start getting up to the gram levels, you're taking 10 grams or more, at some point you're gonna exceed your body's ability to metabolize and handle it,” he said.

Smith says it's a myth that caffeine stunts growth in children, but he says you should watch the amount children are consuming.

“The difference between dosing a 16-year-old football player and a third grader, it's strictly dependent on how much you're giving them and how big they are,” he said.

So how much caffeine are you consuming?

According to Cleveland Clinic, one cup of coffee has 100 to 200 milligrams of caffeine, a 12 oz. soda has about 70 milligrams and an energy drink can have more than 200 milligrams of caffeine in it.

