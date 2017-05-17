The temperature reading in your car could be wrong

Even though the temperature hasn’t hit 90 degrees as of Wednesday morning, a lot of our cars are already clocking in well above the 90s. But you shouldn’t rely on your car thermometer. That's because most vehicles are equipped with a thermistor, a temperature sensor that is incapable of accounting for environmental factors.

Several factors can have a big impact on readings in our car, like heat generated by the vehicle's engine or re-radiating from dark surfaces like asphalt.

Most weather observations and climate data come from the National Weather Service, so it's imperative that the Weather Service records the most accurate temperature readings possible.

Before each weather station is installed, the location must meet certain standards:

The sensor should be about 5 feet above the ground.

The Weather Service also covers the temperature sensors with solar shields so direct sunlight does not impact readings.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.