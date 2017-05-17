Missing endangered Cleveland man with dementia returns home safely

***UPDATE: 3:12 p.m. 5/17/17***



Mr. Cooper returned home on Wednesday.

***ORIGINAL***

Cleveland police are looking for missing 60-year-old Gregory Lionel Cooper.

He was last seen Monday afternoon at a group home located in the 2400 block of Community College Avenue.

Mr. Cooper is a black male who suffers from dementia and needs insulin.

If anybody has information on Mr. Cooper's location, please contact the police.

