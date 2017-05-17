Cavaliers fans say don't mistake confidence for complacency

Cavaliers fans who can't follow the team on the road don't have to miss out on the fun.

The team's official road game watch parties are taking place at Quicken Loans Arena. Tickets are on sale now for Game 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals with the Cavaliers playing in Boston.

It's one of the best deals around. $5 gets you a seat inside the arena, where you can buy food and drinks, watch the game on the HUMONGOTRON and be surrounded by fans who bleed wine and gold.

Of the four watch parties held so far, the team says attendance has been about 10,000 each. Admission proceeds, currently about $200,000, are going to the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. The organization is restoring struggling neighborhoods by rehabbing homes and giving families a shot at home-ownership.

According to a study done by Convention, Sports & Leisure, the NBA Eastern Conference Finals generated an estimated $3.6 million per game last year for the city of Cleveland.

While there's talk of there not being as much excitement around the Cavaliers road to the NBA Finals this year, others say don't mistake comfort with where the team is with complacency.

"They're going to sweep Boston," said Tony Williams, a lifelong Cavaliers fan. "Trust me. They gone sweep Boston. Trust me, and we're going to win the championship again."

John Kostyo has his eyes on LeBron James.

"I'm looking forward to seeing LeBron matched up against Isaiah Thomas down on the low post, and see what he (LeBron) does to him. I'm looking forward to it. It should be another sweep."

Donna Ivy is excited because brothers and fiancé are huge Cavaliers fans. "They're very excited, so I enjoy watching them be excited. I'm excited and happy for the team. I'm always excited for my city".

