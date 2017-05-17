Metroparks concert series on Edgewater and Euclid Beach returns this summer

The annual concert series held on several popular Cleveland Metroparks beaches is scheduled to return this summer, beginning June 8.

This year will be the fourth season for Edgewater LIVE and Euclid Beach LIVE.

During the performances, guests will be able to grab a snack from local food trucks, try out different recreational activities, and do everything else the Metroparks beaches have to offer.

Edgewater's concerts begin June 8, and run every Thursday night through Aug. 10.

June 8 - Faction (Rock/Pop)

June 15 - Breakfast Club (80s Pop)

June 22 - The Caliber Band (Country)

June 29 - Shout! (Motown)

July 6 - Carlos Jones (Reggae)

July 13 - Welshly Arms (Rock)

July 20 - Abby Normal & The Detroit Lean (Ska)

July 27 - Kinsman Dazz Band (Jazz)

August 3 - Collage (Rock)

August 10 - The Spazmatics (80s & 90s)

The series on Euclid Beach will run every Friday from June 9 through Aug. 11.

June 9 - Disco Inferno (70s)

June 16 - Horns and Things Jazz)

June 23 - Sending Up Songs of Praise (Gospel)

June 30 - Angel P & The Creative Players (R&B)

July 7 - Kinsman Dazz Band (R&B)

July 14 - Jah Messengers (Reggae)

July 21 - Prime Time Big Band (Big Band)

July 28 - The Williams Project (R&B)

August 4 - Spirit Plus Band (R&B)

August 11 - Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip (Rock/Cover)

