Husband's emotional call to 911: Stabbed wife 'is suffering real bad'

The 48-year-old man that fatally stabbed his own mother Tuesday has been jailed and charged with murder.

Police say Michael Gleisinger stabbed his mother Nancy at her home in the 300 block of Crystal Street in Akron. According to the Associated Press, Gleisinger stabbed his mother because she was "sick" and he "couldn't take it anymore."

The victim's husband pleaded for help during a call to 911. He said Nancy was stabbed with a large knife in the chest and stomach. He told the 911 dispatcher that Michael was still in the kitchen, crying and standing over his mother.

Nancy was taken to Akron City Hospital, where she later died. Nancy and her husband were married for 56 years.

Michael Gleisinger is being held at the Summit County Jail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.