Wedding Wednesday, Week #5: Guest Lists & Budgets!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning, brides! Choosing a dress was pretty easy for me. I’m not really picky about the menu. I’m putting together all of my own music for the reception.

Easy, right?

Without a doubt, the hardest parts about the whole wedding planning process have been:

Creating our guest list (and not allowing it to get out of control) Sticking to a BUDGET

Let’s start with the guest list, shall we? This is stressful because of item #2: the budget! The more people you invite, the more expensive your wedding is going to be. You need a bigger venue, more tables, chairs, and catering supplies. You need more food, more cake, and more space for all of those wonderful people to have a great time!

Because I am a stickler about the budget, I had to be a stickler about the guest list. My fiancé and I both have pretty big families. We also have friends and other special people that we’d love to have at our big celebration.

Thank goodness for our wedding experts!

I sat down with Covesa Gragg of Covesa Kelly Events and she told me that nailing down your guest list does not have to be a nightmare. She recommended breaking your list into three parts.

List: Immediate family, close family, close friends (Must attend) List: College friends, co-workers (People you would love to see but budget!) List: Haven’t talked to in over a year

I’ll let Covesa do the talking. Here’s our chat.

Okay, on to item #2! The BUDGET. I don’t know about you but just the word “budget” stresses me out! (I think that is probably true for most people.)

Weddings are expensive and I didn’t want to break the bank on one day of my life. (Albeit a very important one.)

Covesa suggested making a note of all the things, places, and people you’ll need for the big day and then prioritizing.

Here’s her advice!

If you’d like to speak with Covesa about planning your upcoming nuptials, check out Covesa Kelly Events on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

