GoFundMe goal met in 1 day for Akron fatal fire family

Brittany Boggs, a relative to the victims that were killed in Monday's tragic Akron house fire, set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her family's funeral expenses. The donation goal was met in one day.

Brittany said she was the daughter to Angela Boggs, and the sister to the five younger children that were killed in the fire. Her mother's boyfriend was the seventh person that died in the fire, according to Brittany.

She started the GoFundMe page asking for $35,000 to help bury her family. She said, "I lost everything and everyone I had." As of Wednesday morning, the account has raised more than $46,000 in donations.

Funeral plans for the family have not yet finalized because the medical examiner is still working to identify the bodies, but Brittany said she expects them to be buried in Akron.

Fire investigators are still determining what started the fire.

