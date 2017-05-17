Kentucky's State Education Commissioner is trying to make it a requirement for students in the state to learn how to read and write cursive.

Stephen Pruitt explained one reason to WDRB why he wants students to learn cursive.

"All of our major historical documents are written in cursive," Pruitt said.

Research shows students who write in cursive score better on tests. According to a New York Times article students who wrote in cursive for the SAT scored higher than students who used print.

Kids in elementary school who write in cursive performed better than students who don't. In a report from the American Psychological Association first graders who learned cursive performed better in reading and spelling than students who learned manuscript.

According to the report writing in cursive provides kinesthetic feedback about the shape of the words as a whole.

