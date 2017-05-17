How to watch Game 1 between the Cavs and the Celtics

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the No. 2 ranked Cleveland Cavaliers and the No. 1 Boston Celtics tips off Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. and will air on TNT. Since Boston was the higher seed, the series starts in Boston. That doesn't mean there aren't plenty of options to watch the game locally.

The Official Road Game Watch Party will be held at the Quicken Loans Arena for Wednesday and Friday's away games. Fans will be able to watch live on the "HUMONGOTRON" scoreboard for $5 each. Pyrotechnics and entertainment performers will be used to create a game-like environment.

Approximately 10,000 people have attended the watch parties at the Q during the playoffs, according to the team. Proceeds benefit the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity to help families in need of housing across Cuyahoga County. During the 2015 and 2016 playoff runs, the Road Game Watch Parties generated more than $1 million dollars for several local charity organizations.

Another way to catch the game is at one of the Wine & Gold Nation Official Playoff Watch Parties. The parties are taking place at more than 50 bars and restaurants across northeast Ohio. The restaurants will have specials and give away promotional items like t-shirts and rally towels.

For more information on the watch parties, visit Cavs.com.

The Cavs return to Cleveland for Game 3 and 4 in the series. Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday, May 21.

