Local business to restore memorial for slain Bay Village girl

A memorial for Amy Mihaljevic, a 10-year-old girl murdered almost 30 years ago, will be restored Wednesday in Bay Village.

Mihaljevic disappeared from a Bay Village shopping center in Oct. 1989. Her body was found four months later in a rural Ashland County field.

Amy’s photo was sketched into a memorial at Cahoon Park in Bay Village, but over the years, the image has faded away.

Johns-Carabelli Company in Mayfield agreed to restore the monument after a picture of the worn memorial was posted to social media.

Michael Johns, CFO of Johns-Carabelli Company, said the company agreed to do the restoration free of charge.

“We knew right away we could do something. If it’s not washed or cleaned periodically, the weathering, the dirt is going to collect on it and change its appearance,” Johns told Cleveland 19 in March.

