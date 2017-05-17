Police looking for suspects caught by surveillance video stealing manhole covers

Cleveland police are looking for two suspects that stole multiple sewer grates from the outside of a local high school.

According to police, sewer grates were stolen on May 13 and May 14 from the Cleveland Central Catholic High School, located at 6550 Baxter Avenue.

The crimes were caught on video.

Police are looking for a white male and a white female that were driving a large, white utility van.

According to USA Today, manhole thefts cost local governments thousands of dollars and create a safety hazard for motorists and pedestrians.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department.

