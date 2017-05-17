15,000 people sign up for the Cleveland Marathon (map)

Map of the course (Source: The Cleveland Marathon)

There will be 15,000 runners participating in the Cleveland Marathon this upcoming weekend. About 2,000 people have volunteered for the weekend of events.

The marathon usually has runners from every state and several countries. In the past runners have come from Canada, Kenya and Ethiopia.

Anne Audain will be in town to help with the races. Audain participated in the first women's marathon at the Olympics in 1984.

The maps for the 2017 Cleveland Marathon have been released. The course for the marathon this year is new.

Runners on Saturday will participate in the 5K race and 8K race. On May 21 runners participate in the 10K, half marathon and the full marathon. Cleveland 19's Shelby Miller will be participating in the race this year.

The marathon starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

(Here is a video of the marathon course route)

(Map of the 10K, Half Marathon and Full Marathon)

(Map of 5K and 8K)

(Start and Finish Map)

